Muffin makings

It is nearly blueberry season, a taste of summer. What a pure burst of farm-fresh taste!

I like seeing and painting them piled high in a typical aqua market box, but I LOVE them in muffins! If you know the muffin man, serve him on Father’s Day. If you are lucky enough to have more berries than days to eat them, try freezing individually for a cold pop as a snack! The year’s longest day is near; hold onto it as long as you can and enjoy blueberries whenever you can.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week strive to share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Check ahead to see when they will be there, as they may be off looking for more inspiration. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.