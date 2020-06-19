Fieldhouse Social reopens

Fieldhouse Social, 2525 University Commons Way just off UT campus, has reopened the dining area, and this is the perfect time for locals to visit.

The atmosphere is always welcoming, and the food is first-rate: Applewood Smoked Chicken Wings, Fish and Chips, Jalapeno Beer Cheese Fondue (with mini pretzels), Cast Iron Roasted Shrimp, five salads and four-plus different burgers – just to name a few! The Sweetwater Valley Cheddar Pimento Cheese is perfect to share – or have all to yourself as your entrée. Even if you are picky about your Pimento Cheese, this one will make you a believer.

Although the bar is not open until the next COVID-19 phase for restaurants, there are plenty of tables in the dining area.

And check out the new wall-size television. It’s jaw-dropping.