Firefly Celebration is Saturday, rain or shine

This Saturday, June 20, join the Firefly Celebration, a combination of Robert A. Tino’s artwork and Sugarland Cellars Dance of the Firefly limited release wine to raise funds for Friends of the Smokies. Stop by anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Robert A. Tino Gallery, located at 812 Old Douglas Dam Road, Sevierville.

The Firefly Celebration, in its eighth year, is the launch of Dance of the Firefly, a limited release Sugarland Cellars wine, featuring a firefly art label painted by Robert Tino. This year’s art label is “Summer Moon.”

Dance of the Firefly wine will be sold for $20 per bottle, with all the proceeds going to Friends of the Smokies.

In the last seven years, the sale of Dance of the Firefly wine has raised more than $140,000 for FOTS.

Visitors will be able to view and purchase Robert’s artwork, including prints and art tiles of “Summer Moon” and his previous Dance of the Firefly art.

This year’s event will be an outdoor garden party, explained Mary John Tino, Robert’s wife and gallery manger.

“Almost everything is going to be outside – wine sales and art,” Mary John said. In previous years, the event has been held in the gallery, but the activities will be held outside on the grounds of the gallery to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19.

“It’s like you’re visiting somebody’s home and having a party in the yard,” Mary John said, describing what the day will be like. “Because of the virus, we’ve had to make changes to create something that’s fun and more of a summertime event.”

Mary John suggests wearing attire for a summer day outside, including comfortable shoes, cool clothing and a hat. The event will be held rain or shine.

Tents will be set up, with a tent for viewing Robert’s art and a tent for purchasing Dance of the Firefly wine. Chairs will be set up in shaded areas. Visitors will be able to visit the gallery but with a limited number inside the gallery at one time.

Article written by Julie Dodd, an educator, nature enthusiast, runner, hiker, photographer and blogger. She volunteers for Friends of the Smokies as chief blogger.