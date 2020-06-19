Music in the mountains

Betsi JamesFood, Sevier

Click on the link below for information on upcoming events on the Food City stage at Smokies Stadium.


And click on our weekend ad (June 19-21) for great prices on picnic and camping items: Food City_6.19 Knox ROP

 

Join WVLT at the Drive-In Concerts at Smokies Park.Performing on the Food City StageJune 19 – The Dead Ringers and Knoxville's Favorite Smooth SailorJune 20 – AC/DC Music by Big Guns

Posted by Adrian Pearce on Friday, 5 June 2020

 

