You can save money through an automated savings or emergency fund.

Automated savings involve automatically transferring money from a checking to a savings or investment account on a set schedule.

Key benefits include:

  1. Set and forget: Transfers happen without needing reminders.
  2. Goal-oriented: Helps achieve specific savings goals.
  3. Improved habits: Encourages disciplined financial management.
  4. Flexibility: Can adjust amounts and frequency as needed.
  5. Interest Accumulation: Savings can earn interest over time.
  6. Budgeting Integration: Works well with budgeting tools.

Consider your bank’s options or specialized apps for setting it up.

An emergency fund is a savings account for unexpected expenses like medical bills or job loss.

Key points include:

  1. Goal amount: Save three to six months’ worth of living expenses.
  2. Separate account: Keep it in a separate savings account to avoid temptation.
  3. Regular Contributions: Contribute consistently, even small amounts.
  4. Accessibility: Ensure it’s easy to access but not for non-emergencies.
  5. Review and adjust: Periodically check and adjust the fund as needed.

Having an emergency fund provides financial stability and peace of mind.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.