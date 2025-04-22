You can save money through an automated savings or emergency fund.

Automated savings involve automatically transferring money from a checking to a savings or investment account on a set schedule.

Key benefits include:

Set and forget: Transfers happen without needing reminders. Goal-oriented: Helps achieve specific savings goals. Improved habits: Encourages disciplined financial management. Flexibility: Can adjust amounts and frequency as needed. Interest Accumulation: Savings can earn interest over time. Budgeting Integration: Works well with budgeting tools.

Consider your bank’s options or specialized apps for setting it up.

An emergency fund is a savings account for unexpected expenses like medical bills or job loss.

Key points include:

Goal amount: Save three to six months’ worth of living expenses. Separate account: Keep it in a separate savings account to avoid temptation. Regular Contributions: Contribute consistently, even small amounts. Accessibility: Ensure it’s easy to access but not for non-emergencies. Review and adjust: Periodically check and adjust the fund as needed.

Having an emergency fund provides financial stability and peace of mind.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.