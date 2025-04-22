Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Israel responds to attack on medics in Gaza. March’s deadly attack on medics in Gaza has resulted in the dismissal of an Israeli commander. The Israel military spokesperson said the attacks resulted from professional failures.

Sydney battered by giant waves. Australia, known for waves and surfing, has been experiencing giant waves in Sydney that have killed several people.

National headlines:

Earth Day is today! Earth Day was started in 1970 as an annual event celebrated on April 22 to raise awareness about environmental protection and promote sustainability.

Vance and Modi to meet. U.S. Vice President JD Vance to meet with India’s prime minister. Vance and family arrived in Delhi. He will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a bilateral trade deal that will likely help offset coming tariffs on India.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch

State headlines:

TDOT honors National Work Zone Awareness week. According to the Tennessee Deparment of Transportation, Tennessee is joining states nationwide to ask motorists to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 21-25) to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones. This year’s theme is “Respect the Zone, So We All Get Home.” Mark Nagi, spokesperson for TDOT posted a video of 113 barrels along I -640 in honor of the 113 employees who died in the line of duty.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain is coming today and tomorrow: According to the National Weather Service, we will most likely see showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 74. Showers may continue into evening with a low of 58. Wednesday looks like a repeat with showers and thunderstorms with a high near 74 until clearing with partly sunny skies in late afternoon.

Potholes getting fixed. Knoxville’s Public Service Department crew has patched over 1,000 divots, gouges, pits and holes in city streets since January 1, 2025. Check out this video.

Medication take back in Powell. The Kroger at 234 E. Emory Road, will be the local site for medication take back sponsored by Metro Drug Coalition and local law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted and expired medications in homes around the community. No questions asked of the participants.

What is accepted:

All household prescription and over-the-counter medications (including narcotics)

Liquid medications

Ointments, lotions, drops

Pet medications

Syringes/medical sharps (including EpiPens)

Expired Narcan/Naloxone

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.