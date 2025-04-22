Knox County Parks & Rec is working with volunteers to build a “big bat house” at Mead’s Quarry in Ijams Nature Center. When done, the facility will have space for “tens of thousands of insectivorous bats,” according to Ijams social media post. YIKES!

Holleroo ahead

Seth Barber and friends have set the date: Holleroo, the street festival that celebrates everything Happy Holler, will be 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025. The highlight may be the soapbox derby races down Central Street. Barber has not named the bands yet; he is looking for vendors. Info: https://holleroo.co/ or 865-938-4040. Barber is co-owner of The Pirate Tavern, a pirate-themed bar at 1207 N. Central, offering local beers and an extensive rum selection. The tavern also features THC-infused vapes and live entertainment.

Halls Farmers Market: New location

The Halls Farmers Market will be at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4328 E. Emory Road, this year. It’s open every Saturday, May 10 – October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. until noon. It is sponsored by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League. Info: https://www.halls-crossroads-womens-league.org/farmers-market/

The Garden Party to benefit Random Acts of Flowers

Ally Slavick, executive director of Random Acts of Flowers, is selling tickets for the organization’s signature fundraiser, The Garden Party, to be held 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens Dogwood Center. With food catered by Holly’s, live music, cocktails and more, the event is a chance to enjoy great food and good company.

Tickets are $150 per person and sponsorships start at $500.

Random Acts of Flowers was founded in 2008 by Larsen Jay. Volunteers deliver recycled flowers, encouragement and moments of kindness to individuals in healthcare facilities. Donations are tax-deductible.