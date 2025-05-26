Memorial Day, the last Monday of May, is not just a day of remembrance; it is a heartfelt tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives for our freedom.

The history of Memorial Day dates back to the aftermath of the Civil War, a conflict that resulted in the combined deaths of over 700,000 soldiers. One of the earliest known observances was in Waterloo, New York, where in 1866, local businesses closed to allow citizens to decorate the graves of soldiers. This event is often cited as the birthplace of Memorial Day.

The name, however, was officially adopted after World War I to honor all Americans who died in military service, not just those from the Civil War. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday, ensuring that it would be recognized across the country.

As we gather with loved ones to enjoy our beautiful lakes, picturesque mountains or just the backyard cookout, let us each pause to honor the brave souls who have stood in the line of duty, ensuring that we can live in peace and security. Their legacy is etched in our hearts, reminding us that true valor lies in selflessness.

On this day, we should reflect on their sacrifices, cherish our freedoms and commit to carrying their memory forward with gratitude and respect.

