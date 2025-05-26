HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Russia and Ukraine complete first prisoner swap. The two warring countries released 390 prisoners each, in the first phase of what is to be 1,000 for 1,000 exchange.

Chinese rocket dumps fuel in space: U.S. states can see it. A recent article in Live Science recounts how China launched the Zhuque-2E rocket which caused a giant white streak of light to appear above several U.S. states after deploying six satellites. Experts credit a fuel dump for the white streak visual.

National headlines:

Judge extends injunction against mass layoffs The two-week temporary restraining order prohibiting the Trump administration from widespread federal agency layoffs has been extended indefinitely.

State headlines:

TN 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment chosen for Army’s Force Structure Transformation. Tennessee’s 278th was selected as one of three National Guard units to reorganize into a Mobile Brigade Combat Team. Read about the initiative on Tennessee government website.

Local headlines:

Weather: Shocker… rain is in the forecast According to the National Weather Service, Memorial Day will have a high chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 73. Chances increase overnight with a low of 63. Tuesday is a repeat.

Allegiant adds two cities to flights Allegiant Travel Company will offer nonstop flights between McGhee Tyson Airport and Memphis International Airport and Key West, Florida. The flights will begin to Memphis on September 4 and to Key West on Oct. 3. Full story on WBIR.

