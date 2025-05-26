Fountain City Presbyterian took their disaster response team to Bumpass Cove, Erwin, in Northeast Tennessee. The team worked on repairing homes damaged in last year’s catastrophic hurricane, Helene.

There were several who put their skills to work: Daryl Fansler, Chris and Robin Rohwer, Joe Schnorr, Don Grogan , Tom Bjornholm, Cliff Shadwell, Jim McIntosh, Lee and Betsy Galliher.

