The 2025 Peace Award, presented by the Rotary Club of Knoxville, went to Judge Chuck Cerny, a 25-year veteran on the General Sessions Court of Knox County.

Rotarian Chad Turner, peace committee chair, said Judge Cerny received unanimous support from both the committee and former award winners – “a rare and powerful endorsement.”

The Peace Award Luncheon was held May 22, 2025, at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Steven Matijcio, executive director of KMA and an RCK member nominee, welcomed attendees. Several previous winners attended.

In his remarks, Judge Cerny reflected on his more than 25 years of service in the General Sessions Court and highlighted his extensive community involvement, including leadership in the Knox Recovery Court and participation in numerous expungement and fee waiver legal clinics.

Judge Cerny addressed the challenges faced by individuals in the criminal justice system, noting that the majority are struggling with mental health or addiction, and “less than five percent are actually bad actors,” according to a meeting recap by Tyler Janow.

“He emphasized the power of collaboration, stating, ‘We can’t do anything truly great alone,’ and encouraged attendees to recognize the importance of teamwork and community in making meaningful change.”

Read this writer’s interview with Cerny here.

Sevier County team wins mock trial competition

Young Barristers, a division of Knoxville Bar Association, recognized winners of this year’s mock trial event – the team from Sevier County High School – at this year’s Law Day luncheon. James T. Snodgrass, president of Young Barristers, is an attorney with Kramer Rayson LLP.

A committee of Young Barristers developed and launched programming for Constitution Day, held at Christenberry Elementary School in 2018. It has since expanded to include Dogwood, South Knoxville, Pond Gap and Maynardville elementary schools.

Bad day at the office

Prosecutors in the Major Crimes Unit of DA Charme Allen obtained convictions against a man who shot his former boss after being fired from his job. The 39-year-old male was sentenced by Judge Hector Sanchez to life in prison. He was convicted of first degree murder and evading arrest.

The victim owned a bus business where he had employed his friend and permitted him to live on the property. After his termination, the man returned to the property and shot the victim three times, killing him. In fleeing the scene, the man reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to arresting officers at KPD. The Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit assisted.

“I am proud of the team effort that came together to apprehend this individual and bring him to justice,” said DA Allen.

Life in prison means serving 51 years before being eligible to meet with the parole board. Details here.

Child pornography conviction brings 25-year sentence

A 48-year-old Andersonville, Tennessee, man was sentenced to 300 months imprisonment on May 8, 2025, by Judge Thomas Varlan in U.S. District Court. Following his imprisonment, he will be on lifetime supervised release and required to register with state sex offender registries.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, the man plead guilty to one count of exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (KPD-ICAC) and Homeland Security Investigations. The investigation was headed by Detective Johnny Williams, HSI-ICAC task force officer. Also assisting in the prosecution were the Clinton Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation identified a 10-year-old female victim, 20 videos and 38 images of child pornography. Details here.

Notes & Quotes

Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney from Alabama, at Substack publishes each Sunday a look at the upcoming week’s lawsuits involving the efforts to expand the power of the presidency. This week focuses on various immigration cases. Here.

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit is publishing a daily update of Executive Orders and legal challenges to same. Info here.