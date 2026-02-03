Born and raised in Knoxville, David Luhn graduated from Bearden High School, Pellissippi State, and the University of Tennessee Law School. David comes from a family of professionals: his mother is a teacher at Rocky Hill Elementary, his father works for the Internal Revenue Service, his sister is a veterinarian, and his brother is a physician.

At Bearden, David played both soccer and football, but soccer has remained his sport of choice, as he and his wife, Melody, have four children, all of whom play soccer. In fact, David coached their soccer team that won the city championship last year. His son also won all the events he entered in last year’s city swim meet.

In 2003, David joined the business his father had started, specializing in estate and business planning. His wife, Melody, also an attorney, practices Family Law with him.

David tells of having a notable immigrant ancestor: Gustav Luhn. Gustav came to America from Germany in 1855. A few years later, he found himself carrying a rifle as a private in the Confederate Army, serving with a North Carolina Battalion.

As part of the Bearden Rotary Club’s “Know Your Rotarian” segment, fellow member Dick Hinton shared five facts about David—four truths and one lie:

Four Truths and a LIE

In football, David blocked for the future 2xNFL comeback player of the year Chad Pennington David was known as 7 Keg Dave in law school for his renowned tailgate parties for fellow students: fellow students could drink all the beer and eat all the hot dogs they wanted for $5.00 That ancestor of his, old Gustav, received a medical discharge from the army just a few months after joining. On his discharge papers, the reason for his being unable to serve was identified as “The French Pox” (you can research that illness). After the war, Gustav was motivated to become a pharmacist and went on to establish the South Carolina Board of Pharmacy. David once had a run-in with Border Patrol. Canadian wife Melody became an American citizen only a week before they started dating. They went on their second date in Canada, and since her paperwork hadn’t yet cleared, border patrol wouldn’t let her back into the US.

True statements about David’s life, except part of statement 3: The real reason for Gustav’s discharge was hemorrhoids, not French Pox.

