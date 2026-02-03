The Fountain City Business & Professional Association will host their annual banquet on Saturday, February 21, at 6 p.m. at the Beaverbrook Country Club.

The event promises a great evening with a full-course meal, silent auction, and a dynamic spotlight speaker, Jayson Swain.

Jayson Swain is a former Vol wide receiver, hosts the daily Josh & Swain show on Sports Animal Radio, and the Swain Event Podcast. Swain also serves as a sideline reporter for Vol Network Football.

Tickets are $60 per person and $440 for a table of eight. Dress is semi-formal attire.

To purchase a ticket or get more information, contact sclabo@southeastbank.com

