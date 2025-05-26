Covenant Health encourages everyone to learn the symptoms and remember to BE FAST — because time lost is brain lost. When it comes to stroke, every second counts. Recognizing the signs and acting quickly can save lives and significantly improve recovery.

If you or someone near you shows signs of a stroke, don’t wait — call 911 immediately.

Balance: Sudden loss of balance

Eyes: Loss of vision in one or both eyes

Face: Face looks uneven

Arms: Arm or leg weak

Speech: Slurred speech or trouble speaking, seeming confused

Time: Call 911 now

Help us spread the word. Share this message and raise awareness. Together, we can make a life-saving difference.

