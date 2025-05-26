After leaving a domestic violence marriage and finding herself homeless while continuing to work full-time, Misti built her ‘new beginning’ with the help of Path of Hope — a program housed within our Empowerment Services going beyond food access.

Misti is one of our neighbors, right here in East Tennessee, who was so kind to share her story.

By pushing the boundaries of what a food bank can do, Second Harvest strives to address the root issues behind food insecurity. Misti worked with Second Harvest to manage her finances toward buying a home — a safe space for her and her two boys — with the majority of her food provided during the journey.

We hope Misti motivates and inspires you to think of how you can support our East Tennessee community.

Information provided by Kara Hunkele, marketing and digital media coordinator for Second Harvest.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.