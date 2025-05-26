Captain Enoch Edmiston (U.S. Air Force, retired) has succumbed to cancer at age 42. A graduate of the Air Force Academy, he loved aviation and military history from an early age.

He served at bases all over the world including Guam, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Germany, retiring in 2014 with the rank of captain.

Enoch is survived by his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Rowan; father and mother Paul and Kay Edmiston; siblings and their children; and others.

The memorial service to honor the life of Stephen Enoch Edmiston will be held on June 5, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Chapel. Visitation for family and friends will be at the McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, June 4, from 5-7 p.m. His full obituary is here.