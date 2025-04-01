Knox County Master Gardeners will lead two guided walks at Collier Preserve on Saturday, April 5, 1 p.m. and Tuesday, April 15, 11 a.m. at the 12-acre preserve located next to the Powell Library at 330 W. Emory Road. Visitors may park in the library parking lot to take the tour.

The tours are free to the public.

Master gardeners volunteer at the preserve regularly by removing invasive plants, identifying native plants and maintaining the gardens. They also hold regular invasive removal days throughout the year. The preserve, established in 2017, was gift by Dr. Bob and Louise Collier to Legacy Parks as a memorial to Bob’s grandmother, Stella Moore Collier. See one of the original KTT stories here. It has an ADA accessible path, native plants, walking trails, picnic areas, a birding platform and storybook trail. Managed by Knox County Parks & Recreation, it is open to the public free of charge from dawn to dusk, year-round.