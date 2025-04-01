Lakisha Johnson has a heart for the children removed from their homes by Department of Children’s Services because she was that child when she was 16. (Lakisha’s story.) She remembers receiving a teddy bear that was given to her during that traumatic time. She says, “God has put it on my heart to do a teddy bear drive to give to children who have lost everything when DCS has to remove them from bad home situations and to provide these children a stuffed friend to help them through a difficult time.”

Donations may be brought to the office of Fountain City Presbyterian Church Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. They may also be brought to the Anderson County Courthouse 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Knox County Courthouse 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.