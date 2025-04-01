In an extremely competitive industry, Caroline Badgett has excelled in service to her clients. Leading The Agents Who Care team at Wallace Real Estate’s Farragut office, Caroline has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the Top Real Estate Professionals in Tennessee for 2025. The honor places her among the top 150 agents across the state — and one of only 11 professionals from the Knoxville area to make the list.

A trusted name in East Tennessee real estate, Badgett is known for her client-first approach and deep knowledge of the local housing market. As the driving force behind The Agents Who Care, Caroline leads with heart and a commitment to service. Her team also took top honors as the #1 Top Team in the 2–3 member category company-wide at Wallace Real Estate for the previous year.

In collaboration with Statista, Newsweek evaluated thousands of agents across the state, using MLS data and key performance indicators like sales volume, price performance and success rate. The goal: to spotlight the professionals delivering exceptional results while helping clients navigate a fast-changing market.

“Tennessee continues to be a sought-after destination with affordable housing, no state income tax and a great quality of life,” said Badgett. “But navigating the real estate process still requires expertise and care. I’m so thankful to my clients and community for placing their trust in me every day.”

With market shifts predicted in 2025 and some areas becoming even more competitive, Caroline’s blend of compassion, strategy and experience positions her as a go-to resource for buyers and sellers alike.

For more about Caroline and The Agents Who Care, visit here.

