Rural Metro will begin charging non-subscribers $600 per medical call, the same as for fire calls. Making up the majority of the department’s calls, the cost to run the calls has precipitated the charge. This is the first charge by Rural Metro for medical services since 1977 and a major change by the new owner of Rural Metro, Brindlee Fire Services, in an attempt to increase subscribers.

Subscribers pay an average of $425 a year that covers both medical and fire calls and is calculated on the square footage of the home. Coverage information here.

