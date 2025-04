Scammers can disguise their phone number to make it look like FirstBank (or any bank) is calling – even using the name and number. But remember, banks will never call and ask for your personal information, PIN or online banking information.

Learn how to spot and avoid spoofing scams with these FCC guidance.

Chris Parrott is Senior Vice President/ Regional Marketing Manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.