Vienna Coffee House will officially open on the Maryville College campus in August 2025 but will hold limited sneak peek openings for special occasions this summer, including the College Street Corridor project ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Tuesday, June 10, 9 a.m., at the entrance to the pedestrian bridge at College and High streets. Following the ceremony, attendees will be invited to walk across the bridge and experience Vienna’s newest location, inside the Clayton Center for the Arts‘ (CCA) Building B.

“We are incredibly excited to be the newest outpost for Vienna Coffee Company,” said Dr. Bryan F. Coker, Maryville College president. “Our campus community has hoped to see this type of on-campus amenity for many years, and we know that Vienna is the perfect partner for us. For over two decades, the Vienna coffee houses in Maryville have become beloved local fixtures and popular gathering places for students, faculty and staff.”

In preparation for the new café, the lobby area of the CCA’s Building B is currently undergoing a renovation that includes updates and additions to the kitchen prep area, as well as new paint, lighting, furniture, décor and signage. Many improvements are being funded through an estate gift from the late Joy Bishop, a beloved local civic leader and volunteer. A dedication service for the space is scheduled for August 26, 2025.

