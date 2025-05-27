May 11-17 was National Skilled Nursing Home Week and was celebrated at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Beverly Park Place with the Our Tapestry of Life theme.

Staff and volunteers brought in cherished quilts passed down through generations with each one telling a story, woven with love and history. From hand-stitched family heirlooms to colorful modern creations, the display was a moving tribute to the lives and legacies that make up the Beverly Park community.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.