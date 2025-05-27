Cindy Bradley earns 2025 Good Neighbor award from TN Realtors

Knoxville real estate broker Cindy Bradley has earned the Good Neighbor Award from Tennessee Realtors, which recognizes Realtors who go above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in the community.

Bradley founded Sacred Ground Hospice House in 2020 on Dry Gap Pike in North Knoxville. Her belief that no one should have to die alone fuels her commitment to ensuring that the community supports individuals during their most vulnerable moments. Bradley is a longtime Realtor and is managing broker at Signature Homes on Cedar Lane.

The award was presented at the 2025 Tennessee Excel Summit, held in Nashville.

“We are continually inspired by Cindy’s unwavering commitment to her community,” said Lyle Irish, CEO of East Tennessee Realtors. “Her dedication to the cause is exemplary, and this recognition is a testament to her outstanding work and passion.”

Inskip Grill moves to Powell

Broadacres Neighborhood Association’s annual meeting

The Broadacres neighbors packed a lot into an hour on May 19, meeting at the Inskip Grill on Emory Road. The owners, residents of Broadacres, opened the restaurant for the meeting.

Sheena Johanns was re-elected president of the group and her leadership team remained intact after Margaret Massey-Cox said anyone wanting to nominate someone else will be considered a volunteer. Silence prevailed. Membership dues are voluntary and used to pay for mowing, lighting and general maintenance of the entrances.

Roads was a topic. A Knox County representative said W. Emory Road will be getting a turn lane from Clinton Highway to the new Belltown community. Belltown will pay for the turn lane and roadwork in front of the development and Knox County will pay to extend it on to Clinton Highway.

Also, Clinton Highway will get an additional turn lane onto Emory Road going west.

The county’s goal is February 2026 for improvements to the intersection of Clinton Highway and Beaver Creek Drive. There’s also a project ahead for the intersection of E. Copeland Road at Greenwell Drive.

Andrew Sharits, a Realtor and Broadacres resident, provided his annual property values recap. In 2024, he said 26 homes in Broadacres sold with an average 2100 square feet, an average sales price of $402,000 and were on the market an average 40 days.

So far in 2025, he said 10 homes have sold at an average price of $371,000 and 33 days on the market. Fewer than 10 of Broadacres’ 845 homes are currently listed, and he estimated fewer than 10% of homes in the subdivision are rented.

Notes & Quotes

Corryton Possum Chase has set the date – Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. What sets this race apart? Unique logo each year makes for collector T-shirts; Corryton is pastoral, even downtown; and the community folks serve biscuits and gravy (no bananas here) to runners. And proceeds support the Corryton Community Club and Hospitality Food Pantry. State records races – 2, 4 and 8 miles.

Three Cedar Bluff area Knox County offices have relocated. Shared offices for the county clerk, the trustee and a health department clinic were closed May 14-16 and have reopened. Previously, at Old Cedar Bluff Road, the new, larger space with more parking is at 9000 Executive Park Drive.

The Halls Farmers Market has opened at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4328 E. Emory Road. It’s open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. It is sponsored by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League. Info here.