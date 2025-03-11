Zoo Knoxville announces the grand opening of Max’s Aviary, an immersive habitat dedicated to the vibrant macaws of South America. Opening to the public on March 15, 2025, this new exhibit offers guests an up-close experience with these magnificent birds, highlighting their beauty, intelligence, and the zoo’s commitment to conservation. Named in honor of longtime zoo supporter Jenny Boyd and her cherished parrot, Max, Max’s Aviary celebrates his memory while continuing Zoo Knoxville’s tradition of care and dedication to these remarkable birds.

Features of Max’s Aviary:

Diverse Macaw species: Visitors will encounter a variety of macaw species, each with unique characteristics: Scarlet Macaws: Featuring Opie, hatched at Zoo Knoxville, alongside two young companions, showcasing their bold and vibrant plumage. Blue-throated Macaw: Meet Tango, known for his striking blue feathers and acrobatic displays, representing a critically endangered species native to Bolivia. Blue and Gold Macaw: Hercules, a more reserved bird, shares a deep bond with Opie, illustrating the species’ lifelong mating habits. Hyacinth Macaw: Spencer, the largest of the group, boasts dazzling cobalt feathers and is the largest parrot species globally.

Visitors will encounter a variety of macaw species, each with unique characteristics: Interactive experiences: Guests can engage with keepers and learn about each macaw’s unique personality, intelligence and conservation stories.

Guests can engage with keepers and learn about each macaw’s unique personality, intelligence and conservation stories. Flight demonstrations: Witness the awe-inspiring sight of macaws soaring overhead in daily flight demonstrations, showcasing their agility and grace.

A Nod to Zoo Knoxville’s rich avian history:

Zoo Knoxville has a long and beloved history with birds, including a fan-favorite bird show that captivated audiences for years. Many of the macaws in Max’s Aviary were part of this cherished show, and this new exhibit offers guests the chance to once again enjoy their presence up close.

Conservation efforts:

Macaws play a vital role in rainforest ecosystems by dispersing seeds, aiding in forest regeneration. However, many species face threats from habitat loss and illegal trade. Zoo Knoxville is actively involved in conservation initiatives to protect these birds, ensuring their vibrant presence in the wild for generations to come.

Visitor Information:

Opening Date: March 15, 2025

March 15, 2025 Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914

3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914 Tickets and Memberships: Available at org

Information for this article provided by Zoo Knoxville.