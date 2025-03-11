Knox County Public Library is honored to receive the 2025 Kaleidoscope Award for the best children’s event by the Southeastern Festivals and Events Association for its annual Children’s Festival of Reading. The Festival was selected from a pool of 206 applications from six states in 21 categories.

The Children’s Festival of Reading is held on the third Saturday in May to celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer. The event launches summer programming at the Library and features children’s book authors and illustrators, storybook characters, science demonstrations, storytellers, musicians, arts & crafts, a parade of books, and more than 50 community organizations. Last year, more than 11,000 guests attended.

In its 19th year, the Festival has become a mainstay event for a generation of families. This year, it is set for May 17 in World’s Fair Park with award-winning authors and illustrators including:

Kate Messner, New York Times bestselling author of The Brilliant Fall of Gianna Z, Capture the Flag and Over and Under the Snow

Vivian Vende Velde, award winning author of fantasy, science fiction, and spooky tales including Heir Apparent, Never Trust a Dead Man and Cloaked in Red

Kevin Lewis, the mastermind behind Chugga Chugga Choo-Choo and My Truck is Stuck

“Festivals and events play a vital role in bringing communities together and creating lasting memories. The SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards recognize the outstanding efforts of organizations that go above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences. By celebrating the achievements, we are all encouraged to push creative boundaries and maintain the highest standards for the events we bring to our communities,” said Lindsey Shaffer, the outgoing SFEA board chair.

“This Festival does so much to promote books, creativity and imagination, so I want to thank and congratulate the Library staff who are dedicated to planning it,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Programs like this are not only a fun way to promote reading, but they are also crucial for developing other importance skills – like critical thinking – outside the classroom as well.”

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.