Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Mark Carney elected to replace Canada’s Trudeau

Mark Carney has been elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party to replace Justin Trudeau, who will remain the prime minister during the transitional period

Carney will face competition from the Conservative Party in the October federal elections.

Ships collide in the North Sea

A container ship hit a stationary U.S. oil tanker off the northeastern coast of England forcing the both crews to abandon ship and miraculously only hospitalizing one.

National headlines:

Possible government shutdown 3/14

House Republicans will propose a stopgap spending bill today, but Democratic leaders are urging their members to oppose it which will likely cause a government shutdown on March 14.

State headlines:

UT Torchbearers recognized

Ten seniors and recent graduates of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who have demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to service and leadership have been named Torchbearers, the university’s highest student honor. The recipients were surprised with the award through a surprise visit from either Chancellor Donde Plowman or a member of her cabinet. The honorees: Izzy Alexander, Luke Bibee, Dante Grayson, Griffin Hadley, Kamah Karyeah, Jahmai Mashack, Kate McCarville, Tyler Myers, Genesis Nolan, and Jada Walker. See the bios of each here.

Local headlines:

Morning Pointe Foundation educational event tonight

Tonight at 6 p.m., Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley, 2449 Reagan Road, will host a panel of local experts to respond to the frequently asked questions on making tough decisions for loved ones while touching on topics regarding financial planning, veterans’ benefits, Medicare and Medicaid.

March Madness goes to the opera

Voting for your favorite leading lady in the Sweet 16 from Knoxville Opera Camerata’s favorite leading ladies from the world’s most famous operas.

Each week the votes will be tallied until the Final 4, and then selected arias from each character will be performed at this year’s exclusive March Madness showcase for Camerata members. To vote or find information about Camerata, go here.

Neighborhood Advisory Council to meet Wednesday

Neighborhood leaders from around the city represent the Neighborhood Advisory Council which serves in an advisory and partnership capacity to the mayor and the city administration. As a matter of policy, it does not advise Knoxville City Council, Knoxville-Knox County Planning, and other elected and appointed bodies.

The next meeting is Wednesday, March 12, 4:30-6 p.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City-County Building. Learn more here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.