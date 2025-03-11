Steven Goodpaster of Powell is my friend. A harder working, more positive person cannot be found. He’s a past president of the Broadacres Neighbors and Enhance Powell where he helped launch and named the annual Beaver Creek Flotilla.

After 16-plus years in one private-sector job, Steven took a job October 2024 with the federal government, and now he is unemployed.

“Everything lined up for me to become a GS-13-level appraiser with the Large Business & International Division of the Internal Revenue Service – a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” he said. “I know that my unexpected release from the service had nothing to do with my performance, and that my efforts and achievements were the complete opposite of any failure.”

And he is stretching to help his former co-workers – a professional engineer, a CPA and a business valuer, to start.

Steven said “while relatively brief,” his tenure was impactful. “Our team identified adjustments in the tens of millions, to nearly one billion dollars, leading to material fraud-related savings for the government.”

“No man is a failure who has friends,” Steven quoted from It’s a Wonderful Life. This man will make a stellar asset for some company.

Con Hunley to perform in Maynardville

Con Hunley will perform at the Union County Opry with special guest Justin Terry at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Union County High School, 150 Main St. in Maynardville, Tennessee. The event is co-sponsored by the Union County Chamber. Tickets here. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Clear Springs seniors do Mardi Gras

Spring Craft Fair at Marble Springs

The annual Spring Craft Fair at Marble Springs State Historic Site will be Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1220 Gov. John Sevier Hwy. in South Knoxville. This event is the perfect mix of history, art and springtime fun. Admission is free, and everyone is welcomed. Info: 865-573-5508.

Handmade goods from East Tennessee artisans

Scenic arboretum with trees and flowers in bloom

Crafts: Make an herb sachet or paint a rock for the herb garden

Want to be a vendor? Apply here. Space is limited. Info at www.marblesprings.net or 865-573-5508.