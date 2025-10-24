I hiked the Lumber Ridge Trail this week and can report beautiful wildflowers and foliage. The Lumber Ridge Trail is 4 miles long and starts from the Treemont Institute dormitory. To get to Treemont Institute, turn right onto Laurel Creek Road at the Townsend Wye, and almost immediately turn left onto Treemont Road (after crossing the bridge). Go right at two miles up the Treemont Road, turn left to the institute (crossing a one-lane wooden bridge). This trail would probably be considered strenuous by most people.

Some colorful foliage in the lower elevations; however, most is in the higher elevations

About a mile and a half up the trail, where the more colorful foliage is located, it is much more impressive in full sun. Acorns heavily cover sections of the trail, so great caution is needed (like walking on marbles).

Wildflowers

Blue Aster – Few – Mostly at peak bloom.

Curtis Aster – Few – At peak bloom.

Goldenrod – Few – Mostly past peak bloom.

Mountain Gentian – Many + – Some at peak bloom – others past peak blooms – few budded.

White Snake Root – Few – Most past peak bloom – few at peak bloom.

White Top Aster – Many – Mostly past peak bloom

Foilage

Blue Berry – Some brilliant red foliage about mile and a half up the trail.

Dogwood – Some nice red foliage about two miles up the trail.

Greenbrier – A few with yellow leaves.

Hickory – Few with colorful foliage.

Mountain Maple – Some with light yellow foliage – mostly over mile up trail.

Red Maple – Some with colorful foliage – mostly after first mile and a half up trail.

Sassafras – Some foliage with red leaves, some with yellow leaves and some with orange leaves.

Sourwood – Bright red foliage – some pink foliage – mostly after first mile up the trail.

Sugar Maple – Some nice foliage after the first mile and a half up the trail.

Tulip Popular – Few with yellow leaves.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

