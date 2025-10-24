While always on the lookout for “hidden gems” in the Knoxville area, the Dining Dou has decided to sample some of the newer food venues known as Food Truck Parks. The popularity of Food Truck Parks has skyrocketed lately, and we are interested in finding out why.

Our first foray into the food truck world led us to the Cave Food Truck Park behind Hey Bear Cafe at 9036 Middlebrook Pike, 37923. The covered Pavilion saved us on a rainy day, with picnic tables, so we didn’t have to eat in our car.

We chose to try Gus and Sons Greek Grill at the Cave. Gyros are their specialty, available in chicken, steak, and even lamb. Each is filled with the meat of your choice, tomatoes, onions, and Tajiki sauce, topped with a fresh order of fries.

We tried one lamb and one chicken and enjoyed both. There was plenty to take home for another delicious meal. They also offer a sample platter with a lamb pita, chicken kabobs, and a Greek salad, along with other tempting dishes.

Gus’s (the King of the Gyro) is open daily from 11-7.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out-of-the-way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

