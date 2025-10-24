Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife at Google Science.

Congress: Back in session with two committee meetings: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Community Pancake Breakfast: Fountain City Presbyterian Church is hosting a free pancake breakfast, Saturday, October 25, 9-10:30 in the Fellowship Hall (below the main sanctuary. Come, eat, and fellowship!

Market Square Farmers Market Every Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nourish Knoxville operates four, producer-only farmers markets in Knoxville. Everything sold at these markets is grown/ raised/ produced by a vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dixie Lee Famers Market Open-air Farmers Market featuring fresh, local produce, grass-fed meats, eggs & milk. Open every Saturday (May-October) from 9 a.m.- noon at 12740 Kingston Pike, Farragut.

Knox County Master Gardeners free events. Knoxville Botanical will hold its annual Fall Festival and Plant Sale on Sunday, October 26, 1-5 p.m. It is free, but preregistration is required by emailing classroom@knoxcountymastergardener.org.

Seuss Sock Drive through Oct. 28 Residents at Concord Place, an Anthem Memory Care community, are hosting their annual sock drive to support families and individuals facing clothing insecurity in the community. All donated socks will benefit the American Red Cross. Community members are invited to drop off new socks of any color or size at Concord Place, located at 901 Concord Rd., Knoxville, Tennessee. The seniors will gather at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 to finalize the count of donated socks.

Burlington Branch Library launches “The Local Chapter” author series The Burlington Branch Library is proud to announce a new author series spotlighting local and regional writers, titled The Local Chapter. On Friday, October 24, 1 p.m. – Michelle Shocklee, author of The Women of Oak Ridge, Appalachian Song, and Count the Nights by the Stars, will be the guest speaker.

Outdoor Knoxville. A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: Mid 80s with a slight chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies and a high near 87. Tonight’s temps will be in the mid-60s.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

