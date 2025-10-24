Joe says don’t miss this last weekend of Knoxville’s favorite not-too-scary Halloween tradition, 5:30—8 p.m. tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins and enjoy trick-or-treating along the BOO! Trail

General Admission: $15 | Members: $14 | Kids Under 2: Free

Proudly sponsored by Chick-fil-A Knoxville

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

