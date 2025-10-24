Two candidates join one-mile walk on Magnolia

When Bike Walk Knoxville organized a one-mile walk for elected officials on Magnolia Avenue on October 21, it was a no-brainer for candidates to tag along. Free publicity, might learn something, who knows?

But pictures on social media showed no elected officials and just two candidates: Denzel Grant, who is running against Stan Johnson in District 6, and Karyn Adams, running against Becky Jones in District 1.

And Adams made a good point: “Last night’s Bike Walk Knoxville event brought together community members, city officials, advocates, neighbors and council candidates concerned about safer streets, bike lanes and sidewalks. These gatherings are one of the best ways to understand needs, get on-the-ground perspective, meet new folks and generate new ideas.”

It’s almost party time at Ijams!

Ijams Nature Center will celebrate 50 years of being a nonprofit organization dedicated to nature, education and stewardship at an Ijams Homecoming on Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This free event will feature fun, hands-on activities for all ages, historic materials, guided hikes, refreshments and more at the Ijams Visitor Center, 2915 Island Home Ave. in South Knoxville.

Amber Parker, Ijams president/CEO, recalled the 100-year history of the property when H.P. and Alice Ijams bought 20 acres along the Tennessee River to raise their family.

“Ijams’ story weaves across generations. It began as one family’s homesite and gardens, grew into a bird sanctuary, became a small park and is now one of the most visited nature education centers in the country. Today, Ijams serves more than 620,000 visitors each year on 320 acres featuring a lake, ponds, river access, climbing, miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking, a visitor center and engaging educational programs.”

A short program from 10:30-11a.m. will feature remarks from past executive directors Bo Townsend and Paul James, along with Parker and Knoxville Mayor Kincannon.

One former Ijams senior naturalist will be there: Stephen Lyn Bales, local educator, artist and author, will present a program, “What Children in Nature Can Teach Us,” from 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Naturalist-led guided hikes will be at noon and 1 p.m.

Cindy Hassil, development director at Ijams, contributed info and quotes for this report.

State opens Fiery Gizzard, Head of the Crow parks

Tennessee has two new state parks. Both were carved out of South Cumberland State Park.

With the significant expansion of South Cumberland over the past decade through assuming operations of TVA property and adding additional new land, it had nearly doubled in size. By separating this large and complex park into distinct units, state leaders felt each section would benefit.

Fiery Gizzard State Park is now a standalone state park. Gov. Bill said, “The Fiery Gizzard Trail has long been recognized as one of the top hiking destinations in the Southeast, and I’m grateful we have dedicated resources to make this a standalone park and preserve its unique and natural beauty.”

Fiery Gizzard State Park’s core destinations include Grundy Lakes, Grundy Forest, Foster Falls, Denny Cove and the renowned Fiery Gizzard Trail.

Head of the Crow State Park was named after the area of Franklin County containing the headwaters of Crow Creek. The park joins together four state natural areas to provide better and more outdoor recreation opportunities.

“This park will help drive tourism and the economy in a rural area of our state, and we welcome Tennesseans and visitors alike to enjoy all that Head of the Crow State Park has to offer.”

Head of the Crow State Park encompasses the Sherwood Forest State Natural Area, the Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lee Carter State Natural Area, the Natural Bridge State Natural Area, and the Hawkins Cove State Natural Area. It provides unique hiking opportunities and cave tours. Learn more here.

Notes and Quotes

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort was just named New Hotel of the Year by Hilton’s Embassy Suites brand. “For our locally-developed property to top Hilton’s new all-suites hotels list sends a strong message: We’re setting a new standard for the Smokies,” said Logan Coykendall, president/CEO of Hospitality Solutions which developed the 164-suite hotel. Learn more here.

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, is has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Climbing Roots, a new business at 3710 Sevier Heights Rd. near the Baker Preserve in South Knoxville, has set its official grand opening today (10/24/25) at 4 p.m. It’s called a bouldering gym for all with 8,000 square feet of boulder climbing, yoga, weight training and more. Check out the website here.

River Sports is sponsoring Pint Night for Halloween. Costumes encouraged. Everyone who attends will get a 20% off coupon. It’s Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 5-8 p.m. at 2918 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville. And somehow, money goes to Fishing for Soldiers, an organization dedicated to helping veterans through community and outdoor activities. Just go and ask Ed McAlister to explain.

Mountain Mama: A woman named Brittany runs a blog called Mountain Mama. She’s in the business of arranging short-term rentals near the Smokies. But her blog is so much more. She draws her readers by offering up “secret” trails, local eats and photo spots. Find her at https://mamacabins.com/.

Quote: “God looks at the earth and it trembles, He touches the mountains and they smoke.” – Psalms 104:32 (as quoted by Mountain Mama)

