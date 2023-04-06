Los Lobos (the wolves)

To dance the La Bamba, it takes a little grace.

Concerts in the daytime? The Big Ears Festival returned to downtown Knoxville last weekend, and the entire area tapped their feet and bobbed heads for four fun days. We met lots of visitors with great things to say about the music, Knoxville and the art.

I did a painting demo for visitors in our studio from a photo a friend took at the Los Lobos concert. Fresh photos, fresh paint and their music in my head kept me going. Their song, La Bamba, was a favorite when I was pregnant. My baby girl would bounce in utero when it played. Was it a foreshadow to her dancing days to come?

This was a fun piece to paint and a full weekend. Thanks to Max Reddick for letting me work off your photo.

Big Ears is a Big Dang Deal.

Another month has rolled in. Chris and I will be in our studio until 9 p.m. for the First Friday Artwalk. Stop in and see us as you enjoy the spring weather and the art of downtown Knoxville.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.