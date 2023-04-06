Nick McBride: Flipping pancakes at O’Connor

Downtown Knoxville was the place to be last weekend! All the fun events and music made for a great Dogwood Arts Festival kickoff. I hope you were able to enjoy the sunshine.

The last week of March 2023 ended with 1,294 recorded documents including 327 Trust Deeds (loans) and 222 Warranty Deeds (property transfers). Trust Deeds had a cumulative value of $106.4 million with 9 loans greater than one million. Arbor Agency Lending LLC backed the highest-value mortgage of the week at $10.41 million. The other eight were as follows:

As for transfers on the week, only 4 of the 222 were valued over a million dollars. All were commercial properties.

The most notable sale was the Scripps Networks LLC on Sherrill Blvd. Apex Bank purchased the property for $35 million. There are several buildings on the 32.93-acre plot. According to reports, Apex plans to move its headquarters and mortgage loan servicing department to the campus.

Moving to the east side of the county we find the second most valuable piece of property changing hands on Rutledge Pike. KO Storage of Knoxville LLC sold the 5.2-acre property at 5859 Rutledge Pike for $11.75 million. SL Rutledge LLC and Rutledge Storage Partners 1 LLC are the new owners.

Launch Properties LLC sold the third highest value property of the week. SHH Group LLC bought 409 Bearden Park Circle, which is just off Erin Drive in the West Hills area, for $2.59 million.

Making it into our article again, Mesana Investments LLC purchased another large property, this one on Fox Road in west Knoxville. The 22.4 acres were bought from a family estate for $1.15 million.

Here’s a quick recap of March’s numbers:

The three-year comparison chart has been updated as of March 31.

Last Friday I attended the annual pancake breakfast at the O’Connor Senior Center. I enjoyed serving our citizens as a pancake flipper and talking to everyone that showed up. We had a great turnout!

Our office set up a booth with information about our FREE Property Fraud Alert Program. The program is available to all Knox County homeowners. To register just follow this link or visit the website at https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts. Once you have signed up, you will be notified via email when a document is recorded with your name. If it is an unexpected recording, this will give you a chance to act quickly.

Our office is closed tomorrow, Friday, April 6. We will resume regular business hours Monday morning, April 9, at 8 a.m.

Have a happy and blessed Easter weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.