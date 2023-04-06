Join us for the April First Friday ArtWalk

Converge: Coming Together, Embracing Balance features artwork by 25 local immigrant and refugee artists – join us this Friday, April 7, from 5-8 p.m. in the Dogwood Gallery at 123 W. Jackson Avenue for an exhibition reception.

Converge is a multimedia group exhibition exploring the concept of balance, curated by the inclusion & community outreach coordinator at Dogwood Arts, Jalynn Baker. There will be live music from 6-8 p.m. The exhibition will run through April 14. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assembling this group of multinational artists was a community-wide effort involving Dogwood Arts, Bridge Refugee Services, Centro Hispano, Fulton High School AP Studio Art and Advanced Art classes, HoLa Hora Latina, KIN (Knoxville Internationals Network), Open Arts Knoxville and The Maker City. By showcasing the work of local immigrant and refugee artists, the exhibition aims to reveal the beauty of community when many people and cultures come together.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.