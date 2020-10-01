Lindsey Denton joins Fort Loudoun Primary Care

Lindsey Denton, NP, has joined the medical team at Fort Loudoun Primary Care. Her interests are preventative care and women’s health. Denton holds a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University. The office is at 423 Medical Park Drive, Ste. 100, Lenoir City, and the practice is part of Covenant Medical Group. Info: 865-271-6600.

Bill Davis Memorial Bridge will be dedicated today (10/2) at 11:30 a.m. at Davis Hose & Supply, near the Keith Avenue/Joseph Schofield Street intersection. Mayor Indya Kincannon, District 3 council member Seema Singh and other council members will join Davis family members and friends. Bill Davis, a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, was an auto mechanic who opened a garage in the late 1950s at Western Avenue and Keith Avenue. The business grew from truck and machinery repair to hoses for heavy equipment, and is now Davis Hose & Supply. Mr. Davis died in 1988.

Parkview Senior Living will celebrate its grand opening today (10/2) with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. and tours of the facility at 975 E. Emory Road (across from Bruster’s Ice Cream).

Bill Hagerty, U.S. Senate candidate, will speak to the Knox County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner set for Monday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike.