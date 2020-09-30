Ani Roma joins health board today

Ani Roma, a mask-wearing middle school health teacher with Knox County Schools, was selected Monday to be the citizen representative on the Knox County Board of Health. More than 20 candidates applied, but only eight were present when the commissioners finally voted. Roma has owned Dirty Bird Events since 2012, and she obtained a master’s degree from Carson-Newman in 2016. “As an entrepreneur, educator, parent and community volunteer,” she pledged to focus on public wellness as a health board member.

Knox County Board of Health will meet today (9/30) 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Check here for minutes of previous meetings, today’s agenda and ways to watch the meeting.

East Knox Express Services, a combined office for county Clerk Sherry Witt, Trustee Ed Shouse and Sheriff Tom Spangler, will host an open house at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4734 Centerline Drive. Witt says the new location is more accessible, offers expanded services and has COVID-19 precautionary features. Services include: motor vehicle registrations, driver license renewals, Gold Start/Real ID upgrades, property tax payments and tax relief assistance, and copies of accident/incident reports.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs reports the city and county have entered into a new landfill disposal contract with Waste Connections that is expected to save more than $1 million over the 10-year contract period. The county will pay $19.93 per ton to dispose of material – a $3.60 decrease from the current price. County residents generate 33,000 tons of household trash that’s taken to the county’s seven convenience centers each year, and the city collects about 60,000 tons of trash per year.

Parkview Senior Living will celebrate its grand opening Friday, Oct. 2, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. and tours of the facility at 975 E. Emory Road (across from Bruster’s Ice Cream).

Native Plants help habitat: a presentation at Seven Islands State Birding Park 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Pre-registration required, click here. Group limited to 10. Info: Ranger Stephanie Mueller at 865-407-8335.