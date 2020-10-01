About an hour’s drive northwest of Knoxville lies the hidden gem of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. When the fall crowds of the Smoky Mountains become too much, here is an exceptional option for a family outing.

The park straddles the Tennessee/Kentucky line. It offers scenic overlooks, arches, beautiful streams and all the amenities of a great park. Just to the south is the failed English utopian community of Rugby. Down the hill and past the Rugby Cemetery is the Gentlemen’s Swimming Hole where this image was taken.

Liking the reflections of the fall colors in Clear Creek, I have said many times that anytime you find a good reflection, take it.

A not so fun memory of this image – a week later while in North Carolina for a photography weekend, my favorite lens was not in the bag. I immediately knew the exact log it was sitting on. By the time I got back to this site it had rained and snowed on my lens. After a week in a bag of rice it was no worse for the wear.

