“In my world, I meet the kindest and most amazing people. Sadly though, we’ll usually only grace each other’s presence once in a lifetime,” so says Erik Weihenmayer, a Colorado-based adventurer who was keynote speaker at the Legacy Park’s annual luncheon in Knoxville this fall.

“Not so with Legacy Parks! Twelve years ago, I spoke at their Legacy Luncheon and was invited back this fall to rally the community around using our shared resources to create outdoor spaces and adventure experiences for all.

“Knoxville is a vibrant community made all the better by the profound work of the Legacy Parks Foundation.

“Since 2007, Legacy Parks has raised over $11 million for parks and open space, helped conserve 1,000 acres of forest and farmland, and added over 700 acres of parkland in Knox County. It goes to show that when we rope up with great people, we can do more than transform our own lives, we can transform the world!

“A special thanks to Executive Director Carol Evans, her staff and all the board of advisors who welcomed me back with open arms.

“Here’s a short newscast on the event for those interested.”

Prior to the luncheon, Weihenmayer kayaked with Evans and members of the Legacy Parks board in the Tennessee River. “We enjoyed an adaptive day out on kayaks followed by our luncheon in a beautiful green park with a stone pillared rotunda,” he wrote.

He recalled the card for the luncheon: “A summit is so much more than a view. It is not just a place on a mountain. A summit exists in our hearts and minds as a symbol that we can transform our lives into whatever we choose them to be.”

Blind since age 14, Weihenmayer has kayaked the Colorado River and climbed to the top of Mt. Everest.

Outdoor Knoxville

