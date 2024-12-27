Join UT Arboretum education coordinator, Michelle Campanis, and naturalist/author, Stephen Lyn Bales, via Zoom for a pre-recorded program Creating a Bird-friendly Yard on Jan. 2, 2025, and learn how to keep your backyard birds happy and healthy!

Watching birds come and go from our yards lowers our blood pressure, and it’s a peaceful, soothing activity for the cold winter months. Providing the proper seeds, feeders, nestboxes, birdbaths, berry-producing shrubs and flowers improves the lives of the birds as well.

The January First Thursday Supper Club presentation is sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society. The program scheduled for January 2 will be pre-recorded and sent to everyone who registers to watch at their convenience. Register here under Programs. Closed captions are available. Please contact Michelle at her email for any questions or registration issues.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at here.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to website here.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.