Hurricane Helene devastated the southeastern part of the United States during late September 2024. With winds reaching up to 140 mph, the hurricane caused approximately 231 fatalities and $87.9 billion dollars in damage.

Food City had multiple stores impacted by the storm, leaving many team members, families, friends and neighbors in need of basic supplies as well as assistance with clean-up and recovery efforts.

Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City, teamed with Jonathan Badger and other independent grocers in Associated Food Stores (AFS) to help. Stafford connected AFS with United Way of Southwest Virginia, and AFS launched a month-long fundraising campaign to support the relief efforts.

During October 2024, the combined AFS stores raised $73,825.19 for the United Way, targeted for disaster recovery and basic-needs supplies.

Badger says independent grocers should band together whenever possible to help make communities a better place to live. “The damage from Hurricane Helene was heartbreaking. I am so appreciative to all the team members and store teams that worked together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. When we work together, we can do great things.”

Quotes and information for this story provided by AFS, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.