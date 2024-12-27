On the first day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: the design for a new solar array in an area without shade trees.

On the second day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: two necessary permits and the design for a new solar array in an area without shade trees.

On the third day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: three inverters, two necessary permits and the design for a new solar array in an area without shade trees.

On the fourth day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: four NABCEP-certified pro installers, three inverters, two necessary permits and the design for a new solar array in an area without shade trees.

On the fifth day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: the codes inspector’s five telephone rings, four NABCEP-certified pro installers, three inverters, two necessary permits and the design for a new solar array in an area without shade trees.

On the sixth day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: six curious neighbors, (etc.)

On the seventh day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: seven racking options, (etc.)

On the eighth day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: eight interconnection requirements by the local utility company, (etc.)

On the ninth day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: nine more installation components, (etc.)

On the tenth day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: ten skilled technicians assisting, (etc.)

On the eleventh day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: eleven feet of wire run, (etc.)

On the twelfth day of solar PV energy, my true love gave to me: twelve solar panels, eleven feet of wire run, ten skilled technicians assisting, nine more installation components, eight interconnection requirements by the local utility company, seven racking options, six curious neighbors, the codes inspector’s five telephone rings, four NABCEP-certified pro installers, three inverters, two necessary permits and the design for a new solar array in an area without shade trees.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs and manages solar installation projects for large manufacturers and small businesses. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.