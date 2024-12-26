Now that Christmas (barely) and most of 2024 is behind us, let’s all look with anticipation to the new year. The potential for new adventures is unlimited. May you have friends and family nearby.

Robin and I hope to create even more things to share with you. The art community of Knoxville has so much talent, please consider starting or adding to your collection with local artists.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.