The autumn season 2024 in the Southern Appalachians seemed interminable. Hurricane Helene definitely put a damper on the most beautiful time of the year in Western North Carolina. After almost three months, the crisis is ongoing. Badger knows because he’s been in the midst of it all.

Miraculously, certain areas were not significantly affected by the storm. The Balds of the Roan Highlands survived the tempest.

Nothing is more incredible than nature’s own Christmas tree. This photo from Round Bald on the Tennessee-North Carolina line is one of my favorites and exemplifies the beauty of our land, come hell or high water.

Rock Sprite and Badger wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. As native Tennesseans, we will always love our mountain home.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

