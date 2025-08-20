Pellissippi State Community College’s Workforce & Community Development division is offering a wide range of non-credit Lifelong Learning classes for the local community.

The newly released Fall 2025 Catalog features nearly 80 courses in arts and crafts, recreation, DIY skills, language and culture, personal enrichment, and professional development — offering adults of all ages the chance to learn, grow and connect.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

