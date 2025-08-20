East Tennessee high school football has kicked off with Jamborees last weekend and here are some of the results from area schools!

Thursday night’s 2025 5StarPreps Jamboree played at Carson Newman University:

Lakeway Christian (6) vs Jellico (0)

Greeneville (14) vs Morristown East (0)

CAK (14) vs Campbell County (0)

Thursday night’s 2025 Kick Off Classic was played at Central High School and featured matchups:

Fulton (6) vs Karns (0)

Central (14) vs Gibbs (0)

Halls (21) vs Carter (0)

Friday night’s 2025 Kick Off Classic was played at Farragut High School and featured four more matchups from the area:

Bearden (7) vs South Doyle (0)

Grace Christian (7) vs Austin East (0)

Farragut (7) vs West (7)

Powell (14) vs Hardin Valley (7)

Another Friday night’s 2025 Kick Off Classic played at Heritage High School featuring matchups from Blount County:

Heritage (28) vs Eagleton Career & College Academy (0)

William Blount (0) vs Alcoa High School (14)

Maryville (27) vs Greenback (0)

