KnoxTNToday is honored to partner with Harmony Family Center. Since 1996, Harmony has provided programming and therapeutic services across the state of Tennessee impacting more than 190,000 children, families and individuals.

Harmony has been a trusted ally and support for thousands of individuals and families throughout Tennessee through:

Foster Care and Adoption Services

Foster Parent Programs

Permanency Programs

Pre-Post Adoption Programs

Community Services

Therapeutic Services

Montvale Programs

Professional and Community Development

Resource Center

We will detail many of these services in more detail in the coming articles on Harmony. For more information on Harmony now, go here and to learn about volunteering, go here.

