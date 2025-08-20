When Bill Williams passed away on August 18, 2025, at age 91, someone said he had outlived his friends.

And sure enough, Bill’s wife, Wanda, died in 2019. Three people he cherished died this year: his weather colleague Margie Ison on February 16; his World’s Fair co-anchor Edye Ellis on March 3; and his buddy Ken Schwall on August 14.

But Bill Williams did not outlive his friends. He’s got friends on every ridge and in every valley of East Tennessee and the lower parts of Kentucky. He’s got the kids who received Christmas toys and gifts through Mission of Hope. He’s got the adults, some 1,000 of them, who were adopted after appearing with Bill on Monday’s Child.

He’s got friends from Central Baptist Fountain City where he attends church. He’s got friends from Central High School where both of his kids graduated. Can you name anyone in town with more friends?

Bill Williams was both respected and loved. Condolences to his family, work colleagues at WBIR-TV and all of his friends.

WBIR did a post on Facebook and a post on its website. Robin Wilhoit’s touching tribute is here.