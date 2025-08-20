Grace Christian Academy is celebrating some special numbers that make this special high school unique among choices.

By the numbers:

Two Vocational TCAT Course offerings in 25-26

Four GCA High School teachers are teaching college courses to our high school students on campus.

12 New class offerings including entrepreneurship, business communications, college stats, college chemistry, college algebra, medical careers, ACT Prep, ASL, etc.

26 New Internship Partners attended our Internship/ Job Fair in spring of 2025.

200 College courses completed by GCA High School Students in 24-25 school year.

By the percentages for Class of 2025

20% scored a 30 or higher on the ACT.

100% who applied to college were accepted and are attending college in the fall of 2025.

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

