Grace Christian Academy is celebrating some special numbers that make this special high school unique among choices.

By the numbers:

Two – Vocational TCAT Course offerings in 25-26

Four – GCA High School teachers are teaching college courses to our high school students on campus.

12 – New class offerings including entrepreneurship, business communications, college stats, college chemistry, college algebra, medical careers, ACT Prep, ASL, etc.

26 – New Internship Partners attended our Internship/ Job Fair in spring of 2025.

200 – College courses completed by GCA High School Students in 24-25 school year.

By the percentages for Class of 2025

20% scored a 30 or higher on the ACT.

100% who applied to college were accepted and are attending college in the fall of 2025.

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

